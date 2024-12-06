Open Extended Reactions

Right-hander Shane Bieber, who won the Cy Young Award with the Guardians in 2020, has agreed to re-sign with Cleveland after testing free agency for the first time, sources told ESPN.

Bieber's deal is for one year and worth $14 million, with a $10 million salary in 2025, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. It includes a $16 million player option for 2026, which includes a $4 million buyout.

Bieber, 29, made only two starts last season for the Guardians before undergoing reconstructive elbow surgery last April. If his rehabilitation follows the typical Tommy John recovery timeline, Bieber could miss the start of next season before rejoining the Cleveland rotation in the middle of 2025.

In keeping with his strong career performance, Bieber threw 12 scoreless innings last season, walking one and striking out 20, before his surgery.

Over seven major league seasons, Bieber has a 3.22 ERA, with 958 strikeouts in 843 innings.

He has been highly respected within the Cleveland organization for his aptitude and his ability to evolve. The Guardians have had an exceptional history of developing starting pitching over recent decades, from CC Sabathia to Cliff Lee to Corey Kluber and Bieber.

But last season, a series of injuries -- including Bieber's -- and poor performance left the Guardians heavily reliant on their bullpen. Their hope is they can rebuild their starting pitching once more as they look to defend their 2024 AL Central title.

If Bieber returns healthy, he will hit free agency again next winter as a 30-year-old and be in line for a significant long-term contract.