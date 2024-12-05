Open Extended Reactions

MLB's winter meetings begin Monday in Dallas, signaling when baseball's offseason activity is likely to take off after a relatively slow first month.

All eyes will be on the free agency of superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who is likely to sign by the end of the meetings -- if not before they even begin. But Soto is far from the only player who could be in for a huge payday as the baseball world gathers in Texas with Pete Alonso, Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes and Max Fried among the other in-demand free agents looking for their next homes. The trade market also figures to ratchet up in the coming days with Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet highlighting the stars who could be dealt.

When and where will Soto sign? Which teams could land the other players in line for a nine-figure payday and who is looking to make a blockbuster trade?

Here is the latest intel we're hearing on the players, teams and themes that will rock the meetings -- starting with the one name everyone is watching.

When will Juan Soto sign and how will his free agency shape the meetings?