White Sox rebrand ballpark as Rate Field

The home of the Chicago White Sox officially was rebranded as Rate Field on Wednesday.

Known as Guaranteed Rate Field since 2016, the South Side ballpark opened in 1991 as Comiskey Park II and was called U.S. Cellular Field from 2003 to 2016.

CEO Victor Ciardelli addressed the change after his company rebranded to Rate in July.

"Jerry Reinsdorf and his team have been nothing but amazing to us in this process," Ciardelli said. "We couldn't be happier with our partnership with the Chicago White Sox in this transformation. We are thrilled to showcase our new name on this legendary ballpark for the best fans in baseball in the greatest city in the world."

Rate's 13-year naming rights agreement with the Chicago stadium runs through 2029.