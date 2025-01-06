Open Extended Reactions

PITTSBURGH -- An affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association withdrew its lawsuit against the parent company of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the convenience store chain Sheetz Inc. that alleged unlicensed use of players' names and images on social media.

MLB Players Inc., a union business subsidiary, filed a complaint on Aug. 14 in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh claiming violation of Pennsylvania law regarding the unauthorized use of name and likenesses, common law misappropriation of identity and unjust enrichment. MLB Players Inc. asked for an injunction against the team and Sheetz in addition to damages.

The team said the following day that a verbal agreement had been reached. MLB Players Inc. filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on Dec. 23 in the suit, which named Pittsburgh Associates and Sheetz as defendants.

The Pirates announced a jersey patch sponsorship deal with Sheetz on June 21. The suit alleged posts on Instagram, X and Facebook by the team and Sheetz improperly used the images of Paul Skenes, Oneil Cruz, Andrew McCutchen, Nick Gonzales, Carmen Mlodzinski and Connor Joe.

Another likeness lawsuit filed by MLB Players against DraftKings Inc. and Bet365 Group Ltd. in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia on Sept. 16 is pending.

MLB Players also sued Underdog Sports in New York Supreme Court on Sept. 16, alleging improper use of names, images and likenesses. The suit was shifted to federal court in Manhattan on Oct. 18. MLB filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with the court Nov. 19 that was approved by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams. The suit against Underdog remains pending.

Lawyers for DraftKings, Underdog and Bet365 have not responded to requests for comment.