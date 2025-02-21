TAMPA, Fla. -- New York Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton had Tommy John surgery Friday to repair his right elbow.

Manager Aaron Boone announced the development after Friday's opening spring training game.

"He's really talented and got a chance to be a really good pitcher, and this doesn't stop that," Boone said. "This just puts a pause on it and obviously puts a delay on things."

Selected in the sixth round of the 2022 amateur draft from Texas Tech, Hampton signed for a $497,500 bonus.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranks him as the Yankees' No. 8 prospect.

Hampton was 4-3 with a 3.63 ERA in 20 starts for High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset in 2023, striking out 145 in 106⅔ innings, then didn't pitch in a game last year until July 1 because of a flexor strain. He went 0-1 with a 2.41 ERA in seven starts at three levels, striking out 16 in 18⅔ innings. Hampton didn't pitch after Aug. 10 because of a lower-body injury.

"I think in his mind, just dealing with some of the things he's had to deal with over the last year-plus, I think there's a little bit of, 'Hey, let's get fixed and get back on the trail,'" Boone said. "So hopefully there's a little comfort in knowing that he has a chance to put this behind him. So, long road back, but doesn't change what a talented guy he is."

Hampton had been in big league camp as an invitee for the second straight year.

ESPN's Jorge Castillo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.