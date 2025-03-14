Open Extended Reactions

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Erik Swanson received relatively good news when an MRI earlier this week on his pitching elbow revealed no structural damage, according to multiple reports Friday.

Swanson was diagnosed with what the team called median nerve entrapment, or carpal tunnel syndrome, according to the reports. He will get a cortisone shot and rest his arm for a few days.

The Blue Jays announced earlier this week that Swanson was scheduled to meet with elbow surgeon Dr. Keith Meister on Thursday following the onset of discomfort in his right elbow during a recent bullpen session.

Swanson, 31, spent the past two seasons as a key piece of the Blue Jays' bullpen and dealt with right forearm discomfort earlier this spring. He has not pitched in a spring training game this year.

He was 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA, 14 walks and 37 strikeouts in 39⅓ innings over 45 relief appearances last season.

In six seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2019-22) and Blue Jays, Swanson is 10-16 with 10 saves, a 3.97 ERA and a 1.116 WHIP, 69 walks and 278 strikeouts in 240 games (11 starts) over 260⅔ innings.