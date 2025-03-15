Open Extended Reactions

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez suffered a left oblique injury and will be sidelined for four weeks.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough spoke to the media regarding the strain.

"It's like, one-plus, I'm told, kind of between a one and two," he said. "That's one of those areas and things that are kind of tricky to nail down. Category one, you're looking at, probably optimistically, would be like a month from now."

Sanchez suffered the injury during Thursday's spring training game against the Houston Astros. The 27-year-old veteran was a bright spot for Miami last season, posting 18 home runs, 64 RBIs and 16 stolen bases with .252/.313/.417 slash line.

Derek Hill and Dane Myers were in competition for the starting center field spot, but with Sanchez out, both players have a clear path into the starting lineup.

Last season, Hill suited up in 32 games for the Marlins, hitting four home runs with 18 RBIs on a .234/.259/.402 line, while Myers, a former minor league Rule-5 pick, played 44 games, recording three home runs and 19 RBIs with a .263/.333/.442 line.