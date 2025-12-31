Open Extended Reactions

The San Francisco Giants have reached a one-year deal with free agent right-hander Tyler Mahle, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Mahle posted a career-best 2.18 ERA in 16 starts for the Texas Rangers in 2025, going 6-4 with 66 strikeouts in 86⅔ innings.

The veteran will be entering his 10th season with his fourth team after stints with the Rangers, Twins and Reds, with whom he spent his first five-plus seasons. Overall, he is 39-46 in 144 games (141 starts) with a 4.07 ERA and 753 strikeouts.

Mahle, who missed a large part of 2025 with shoulder fatigue, has been limited to 125 innings over 24 starts over the past three seasons due to injuries. He missed the first four months of the 2024 season with Texas while recovering from elbow surgery and then was sidelined again with shoulder tightness.

The Giants are continuing to address their pitching staff this offseason after adding Adrian Houser and reliever Jason Foley earlier this month.

Mahle's deal with the Giants was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.