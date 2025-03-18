Open Extended Reactions

Decorated veteran Craig Kimbrel has agreed to a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves that will pay him $2 million in the major leagues, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Kimbrel is expected to ramp up for a few weeks and, if all goes according to plan, join the Braves' big league bullpen, the source said. The Athletic first reported the agreement.

Kimbrel, who turns 37 in May, began his 15-year major league career with the Braves, earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2011. He made the All-Star team four straight seasons with the Braves.

The reliever spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles but struggled with a 5.33 ERA and six blown saves, leading him to be designated for assignment in September.

Kimbrel has a career 2.59 ERA to go along with 440 saves.