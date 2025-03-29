Rays place OF Josh Lowe (oblique) on 10-day IL

Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Josh Lowe on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique injury.

In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled fellow outfielder Jake Mangum from Triple-A Durham.

Lowe sustained the injury after fouling off a ball during an at-bat in the fifth inning of Tampa Bay's 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday. He finished the at-bat by delivering a two-out single.

"[The pain] went away once I ... got back in the box [after the foul ball]," Lowe said. "But once I made contact with that pitch, you guys could hear me. I wasn't very happy with what happened.

"I don't know. It's super frustrating. I've done that so many times this spring where I've swung at that pitch and felt fine. Then, for some reason, for it to happen today -- I don't really have words for it."

Lowe, 27, went 1-for-2 in Tampa Bay's season opener. He is a career .262 hitter with 32 homers and 130 RBIs in 296 games with the Rays.

Mangum, 29, batted .317 with six homers and 56 RBIs in 104 games last season with Durham.