WASHINGTON -- Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Trea Turner did not play in Sunday's series finale against the Washington Nationals, though manager Rob Thomson said both could be available for the team's home opener Monday against Colorado.

Realmuto suffered a bruised foot when he fouled a ball off himself Saturday and left in the seventh inning. Turner missed his second consecutive game with a back spasm.

Thomson, who said before the game that Realmuto was being held out as a precaution, said Realmuto "should be ready to go" after sitting Sunday.

Thomson said Turner received treatment Sunday morning, then swung the bat and played catch during the Phillies' 5-1 loss. The shortstop told reporters Saturday that his back felt tight after Thursday's season opener and then worse while taking grounders before Saturday's game.

"We'll reevaluate tomorrow," Thomson said. "We might give him another day, which gives him two days with the off day [Tuesday]."