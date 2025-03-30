Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles placed right-hander Albert Suarez on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, one day after Suarez allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits in 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Suarez, 35, is 12-15 with a 4.07 ERA in 73 career games (36 starts) with the San Francisco Giants and Orioles.

Also on Sunday, the Orioles selected the contract of right-hander Matt Bowman from Triple-A Norfolk.

Bowman, 33, pitched for four major league teams last season, including Baltimore. He is 8-13 with a 4.17 ERA in 211 career games (one start) with seven different teams.