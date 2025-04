Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Jonny DeLuca on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain.

DeLuca, 26, was off to a strong start, batting .435 with a 1.002 OPS and four stolen bases through nine games.

He is a career .234 hitter with eight homers and 38 RBIs in 140 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2023) and Rays.

Tampa Bay recalled infielder Coco Montes, 28, from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding transaction.