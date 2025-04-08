CLEVELAND -- Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas left Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist during the fifth inning.

White Sox starter Shane Smith hit Thomas with a changeup. Thomas was examined by trainers and went to first base, but then left the game after Nolan Jones lined out to Chicago second baseman Lenyn Sosa.

The Guardians said Thomas had a bruised right wrist and that X-rays were negative. Daniel Schneemann came on as a pinch-runner for Thomas, who is 2-for-17 in the past five games.

Nolan Jones drew a bases-loaded walk from Mike Clevinger in the ninth inning to give the Guardians a 1-0 victory in their home opener. It was the first 1-0 game that ended with a walk-off walk since the Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego on May 1, 2009.

