After Bryan Reynolds gets hit by a pitch, Jorge Lopez nearly hits Andrew McCutchen in the head, leading to his ejection and the benches clearing. (2:04)

Washington Nationals reliever Jorge Lopez has been suspended three games for intentionally throwing at Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen during Wednesday's game.

Major League Baseball announced the suspension Thursday and said Lopez has filed an appeal, meaning he will be eligible for Washington's series finale in Pittsburgh.

MLB also suspended Nationals manager Dave Martinez for one game, which he will serve Thursday afternoon.

In the seventh inning Wednesday, Lopez hit the Pittsburgh's Bryan Reynolds with a pitch before facing McCutchen, who had to fall to the ground to avoid getting hit by a 92 mph ball near his head.

Andrew McCutchen (left) said Wednesday's benches-clearing incident "lit a fire" under Oneil Cruz (right), who hit a grand slam later in Pittsburgh's 6-1 victory. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

As the umpires gathered to discuss the incident, Lopez and McCutchen started arguing, which caused both benches to empty. Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham was seen yelling while being held back by teammate Oneil Cruz.

Lopez told reporters that he was not trying to throw at Reynolds or McCutchen.

"I apologize for everything," Lopez said after the game, according to The Washington Post. "I didn't make any purpose pitch right there. I've been trying to find my way with my delivery, been trying to find my way through the whole season. It's really miserable to have that happen. I regret what just happened."

Cruz hit a grand slam later in the inning off Eduardo Salazar to lead Pittsburgh to a 6-1 victory.

"Cruz showed up," McCutchen told reporters. "Lit a fire under him. He was able to hit a grand slam. Sometimes it's needed."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.