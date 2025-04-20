Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly walks off the mound in the sixth inning with an apparent injury. (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly left Sunday's game against the Cubs with two outs in the sixth inning due to cramps in his right leg.

With the score tied at 1-1, Kelly exited after throwing a four-seam fastball to Seiya Suzuki that was off the plate for a 1-0 count. Manager Torey Lovullo and training staff came to the mound abruptly for a meeting, Kelly bent forward to stretch, then walked off the field.

He was replaced by Ryan Thompson, who got Suzuki to ground out.

Kelly gave up a run and two hits with a walk and five strikeouts in 5⅔ innings. He threw 81 pitches, 52 for strikes.