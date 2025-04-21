Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie, who has been plagued by arm injuries since making 30 starts in his breakout 2022 season, was designated for assignment Monday.

McKenzie was moved to the bullpen in spring training, but he posted an 11.12 ERA over his first four appearances this year. The right-hander hasn't appeared in a game since he allowed four runs in one inning on April 16 at Baltimore.

A first-round pick by Cleveland in 2015, McKenzie went 3-8 with a 5.11 ERA over the past two seasons. He spent three months on the injured list in 2023 with a right shoulder strain, then missed three months last year with a right elbow sprain.

"It was really difficult to find innings for Triston, and that's what led to the decision," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "It was tough because of his history here."

McKenzie, 27, was long viewed as a potential ace by the Guardians. He went 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 2022, making two starts in the postseason while becoming a fan favorite.

Cleveland has seven days to either trade or place the 6-foot-5, 185-pounder on waivers. Right-hander Zak Kent was brought up from Triple-A Columbus to fill McKenzie's roster spot before the team opened a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

"We wish Triston well, regardless of if he gets claimed or stays with us," Vogt said.

Vogt also reaffirmed his support for three-time All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase on Monday, saying, "I haven't even had the thought" of replacing him. The right-hander has allowed nine runs and 20 hits in 10⅓ innings for a 7.84 ERA, including three in one inning Sunday in Pittsburgh when he blew his second save in six chances.

Clase, 27, won the Mariano Rivera AL Reliever of the Year Award as baseball's best reliever in 2022 and 2024, leading the league in saves in each of the last three years. He went 4-2 with 47 saves and a 0.61 ERA last season.

"He's getting hit, he's leaving the ball down the middle, and there are things he needs to work on," Vogt said. "But Emmanuel Clase is going to get the ball in the ninth inning when he's available."