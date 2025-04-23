Open Extended Reactions

The Athletics placed reliever Jose Leclerc on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain.

The move came a day after Leclerc departed a matchup against the Texas Rangers with what the team called right shoulder soreness.

Leclerc, a 31-year-old right-hander who signed a $10 million, one-year contract as a free agent in January, struck out Adolis Garcia leading off the seventh inning and had a 3-1 count on Marcus Semien when he summoned catcher Shea Langeliers to the mound.

Leclerc had Tommy John surgery in 2021. He is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in 10 appearances for the A's after going 12-20 with a 3.27 ERA in 347 relief appearances and three starts for the Rangers from 2016-24.

In other moves Wednesday, the Athletics optioned infielder Max Muncy and pitcher Jacob Lopez to Triple A, recalled pitchers Grant Holman and Hogan Harris from Triple A, and officially called up touted prospect Nick Kurtz ahead of his major league debut Wednesday night. Kurtz is batting seventh and playing first base against the Rangers.

