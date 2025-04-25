Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- Guardians infield prospect Juan Brito could miss three months after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a ligament in his right thumb.

Brito, who competed for Cleveland's starting second baseman's job this spring, got hurt while sliding into third base for Triple-A Columbus on April 17. Initial tests didn't show a fracture, but he continued to have issues.

He visited hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham, who recommended surgery for a high-grade sprain. The team said Brito underwent the procedure at Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute.

While there is no definitive timetable on Brito's return, the Guardians said he could be restricted from game activities from 8 to 12 weeks. He'll report to the team's training complex in Goodyear, Arizona, in the next few days to begin rehab.

Brito, 23, is regarded as one of the top prospects in Cleveland's system. He was batting .291 with two homers and 10 RBIs for the Clippers.

"We had him starting to play a little right field just to get some defensive versatility and try and get the bat in the order," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "But the little bit I've seen of Juan, you see potential of a power hitter that can also hit for average and play pretty good defense. A lot of talent there."

The Guardians acquired Brito from Colorado in November 2022 in the trade for outfielder Nolan Jones, who returned to Cleveland in a deal before this season.

Last year, Brito batted .256 at Columbus with 21 homers, 40 doubles and 84 RBIs in 144 games.