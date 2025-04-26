SEATTLE -- Mariners All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert left his start against the Miami Marlins on Friday after three perfect innings because of right forearm tightness.

Gilbert had three strikeouts through the first three innings, throwing 20 of 29 pitches for strikes, but was replaced by Casey Lawrence to start the fourth. The Mariners said it was because of forearm tightness.

Seattle manager Dan Wilson didn't offer much on Gilbert's injury after the game, saying only, "We'll know more tomorrow."

Gilbert indicated he would likely have medical imaging done.

"I felt it a little bit warming up," Gilbert said. "Just never really went away. Sometimes you just get going and it feels a little better. Tonight, it just didn't."

Gilbert, 24, entered the game 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 20⅓ innings. He is 42-31 with a 3.55 ERA in five big league seasons, all with the Mariners.

Gilbert was an All-Star last season, finishing 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA.

The Mariners are already down a starter with George Kirby out for more than a month because of right shoulder inflammation. He threw a bullpen session at Seattle's spring training facility in Arizona on Friday as he works his way back.

Gilbert left with a 1-0 lead after second baseman Dylan Moore, the AL Player of the Week, homered off Cal Quantrill in the second inning, his sixth long ball of the season. But Moore made a two-out error in the fifth inning that led to six unearned runs as the Marlins beat the Mariners 8-4.

