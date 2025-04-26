Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox acquired infielder Gage Workman from the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon for cash considerations.

The 25-year-old rookie posted three hits in 14 at-bats this season before the Cubs designated him for assignment Wednesday. To make room on the active roster, the White Sox designated veteran infielder Nick Maton for assignment.

The Cubs picked up the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Workman during MLB's Rule 5 draft in December. They were enticed by Workman's .280 batting average, 18 homers and 89 RBIs in 126 games last season at Double-A for the Detroit Tigers.

Workman collected one double and two RBIs in nine games for the Cubs. He appeared at third base seven times and shortstop twice.

The 28-year-old Maton played in 23 of the White Sox's 26 games this season and produced a .173/.295/.327 slash line that featured home runs on March 30 and April 1. He was on a three-game hitting streak.

The trade was the second between the White Sox and Cubs in the past five months. The Cubs sent catcher Matt Thaiss to the White Sox in December for cash.