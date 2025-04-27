Open Extended Reactions

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Raimon Gomez still has a long way to go to reach the major leagues. His fastball velocity, however, would fit in just fine.

Gomez, a Class A pitcher for the New York Mets, had a pitch clocked at 104.5 mph while pitching for St. Lucie on Saturday. That's faster than any pitch thrown in the majors this year, according to Statcast.

Gomez threw three hitless innings in a 4-2 win over Daytona.

The 23-year-old from Venezuela is not among the Mets' top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. But he has thrown 7⅔ scoreless innings to start this season after spending all of 2024 on the injured list.

The fastest pitch in the majors this season so far was 103.7 mph, by Mason Miller of the Athletics.