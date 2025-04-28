Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Jose Altuve asked manager Joe Espada to move him out of the leadoff spot and into the second hole for the Houston Astros. The reason? He wanted more time to get to the dugout from left field.

Altuve is playing left for the first time in his career after spending his first 14 MLB seasons at second base. "I just need like 10 more seconds," he said.

The 34-year-old Altuve made the transition to the outfield this season after the trade of Kyle Tucker and the departure of Alex Bregman shook up Houston's lineup.

Jeremy Peña was in the leadoff spot for Monday night's game against Detroit. Altuve didn't suggest that Peña be the one to take his leadoff spot.

"I just told Joe that maybe he can hit me second some games at some point, and he did it today," Altuve said. "I just need like that little extra time to come from left field, and he decided to put Jeremy [there]."

Peña entered Monday hitting .255 with three homers and 11 RBIs. He hit first in Sunday's 7-3 win over Kansas City -- with Altuve getting a day off -- and had two hits and three RBIs.

Along with giving him a little extra time to get ready to bat, Altuve thinks the athletic Peña batting leadoff could boost a lineup that has struggled at times this season.

"Jeremy is one of those guys that has been playing really good for our team," Altuve said. "He's taking really good at-bats. He's very explosive and dynamic on the bases, so when he gets on base a lot of things can happen. Maybe I can bunt him over so Yordan [Alvarez] can drive him in."

Altuve is a nine-time All-Star. The 2017 AL MVP is hitting .274 with three homers and nine RBIs this season.

Espada said he and Altuve often share different ideas about the team and that they had been talking about this as a possibility for a while before he made the move.

"He's always looking for ways to get everyone involved and he's playing left field, comes in, maybe give him a little bit more time to get ready between at-bats, just a lot of things that went into this decision," Espada said. "He's been around, he knows himself better than anyone else here, so hopefully this could create some opportunities for everyone here and we can score some runs."