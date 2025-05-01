Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-hander Daniel Robert from the Texas Rangers for minor league pitcher Enrique Segura on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Robert had been a career minor leaguer before making his big league debut last season, when he allowed two runs over 5⅔ innings in four appearances for Texas. He had been off to a good start this season at Triple-A Round Rock, too, with a 1.54 ERA through his first 10 appearances.

The Phillies plan to start him off at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The 20-year-old Segura began last season with the Phillies' rookie-level club before moving up to Class A Clearwater, where he initially struggled. But he had a 3.18 ERA in three starts and four total appearances so far this season.