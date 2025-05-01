As Giancarlo Stanton faces uncertainty surrounding his elbows, check out how many games he has missed since 2019. (0:57)

The New York Yankees moved designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list and claimed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

Stanton, 35, has been sidelined all season by tendinitis in both elbows. The five-time All-Star took batting practice with teammates last week for the first time this season, but the team does not have a timetable for Stanton's return to its lineup.

Stanton is in his eighth season with New York. Last season, he hit 27 homers and drove in 72 runs in 114 games. He was among the club's top hitters in the postseason, finishing with 15 hits -- including seven home runs -- and 16 RBIs as the Yankees advanced to the World Series.

The Yankees optioned De La Cruz, 28, to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

De La Cruz batted .191 in 16 games this season for Atlanta. He is a career .251 hitter with 58 homers and 208 RBIs in 491 games with the Miami Marlins (2021-24), Pittsburgh Pirates (2024) and Braves.

