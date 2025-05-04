Kyle Stowers mashes a grand slam to walk it off for the Marlins vs. the Athletics. (0:47)

The Miami Marlins activated catcher Nick Fortes from the 10-day injured list Sunday morning. To make room for him on the active roster, starting second baseman Otto Lopez was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Fortes, the Marlins' Opening Day catcher, posted six hits in 20 at-bats with two doubles, one triple and one RBI in seven appearances before going on the IL on April 10 with an injured left oblique muscle. The 28-year-old missed 20 games as the Marlins went 7-13 without him. To prepare for Sunday's return, he rehabbed for two games at Triple-A Jacksonville and went 0-for-6.

Fortes figures to split time with 23-year-old rookie catcher Agustin Ramirez, who has delivered a .256/.293/.615 slash line with three homers and five RBIs in 10 games during his first stint in the bigs.

The 26-year-old Lopez hits the injured list, retroactive to Saturday, with a sprained right ankle. Lopez started the season hot with a .400 average to go with two homers, six RBIs and one stolen base during five games in March. Since then, he has batted .191 (17-for-89) with no homers, five RBIs and two steals.

Rookie Javier Sanoja, 22, has filled Lopez's spot at second base the last two games and provided two doubles, two runs and one RBI in seven at-bats.