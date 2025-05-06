MIAMI -- Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández left in the fourth inning of Los Angeles' series-opening 7-4 win against the Miami Marlins on Monday night because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Hernández hit an RBI double for the Dodgers' first run in the first inning and singled to right in the third. When Hernández returned to the dugout for the fourth, he was replaced by Chris Taylor.

In his second season with the Dodgers, Hernández began Monday with a team-leading nine homers that was tied after Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run shot in the fifth to give Los Angeles a 5-0 lead against Miami.

Hernández is hitting .315 with 34 RBIs and 10 doubles with a .933 OPS this season.