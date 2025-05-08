Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- Colorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant is scheduled to undergo a procedure on his balky back Thursday in Los Angeles.

Bryant's currently on the injured list with lumbar degenerative disk disease, which involves the deterioration of the spinal disks that act as cushions between the vertebrae. It's his ninth stint on the IL since 2022 due to a series of health issues.

The upcoming procedure for Bryant is referred to as an ablation, which is designed to interrupt pain signals being sent from the back to the brain.

"From what the doctors feel, it should help alleviate some discomfort," Rockies manager Bud Black said before his team opened a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night. "He should be back in a day or two resuming activities."

The 33-year-old Bryant is hitting .154 this season with no homers, one RBI, 13 strikeouts.

Bryant has been limited to 170 games with Colorado since signing a $182 million, seven-year contract before the 2022 season. His injuries have included plantar fasciitis, a bone bruise in his foot, heel issues, a broken finger, a back strain, a lower rib contusion and back problems.

He's hit .244 with 17 homers and 61 RBI with the Rockies. Bryant was the 2016 NL MVP as he helped the Chicago Cubs end a 108-year World Series drought.