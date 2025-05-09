Open Extended Reactions

San Diego Padres standout second baseman Jake Cronenworth was activated off the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night's road game against the Colorado Rockies.

Cronenworth missed the past four-plus weeks due to a fractured rib.

Cronenworth was hit by a pitch on April 6 during a contest against the Chicago Cubs and attempted to play through the injury. Two days later, he exited a game against the Athletics due to increasing pain in the ribs.

San Diego opened a roster spot by optioning outfielder Oscar Gonzalez to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday.

Cronenworth, 31, batted .257 with a .409 on-base percentage in nine games this season before going on the IL. He has two homers and five RBIs.

The two-time All-Star is in his sixth season with the Padres. He is batting .247 with 71 homers and 315 RBIs in 658 career games.

Despite lengthy absences of Cronenworth and All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill, the Padres possess a 23-13 record that rates fourth in the majors. Merrill returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing 24 games with a right hamstring injury.