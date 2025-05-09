Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles activated outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday night's road game against the Los Angeles Angels.

O'Neill hasn't played for Baltimore since April 23 due to a neck injury. He is slated to bat sixth and play right field in Anaheim.

Infielder Coby Mayo was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move.

O'Neill, 29, is batting just .215 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games in his first season with the Orioles.

He started off with a big game on Opening Day when he hit a three-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays to extend his major league record of homering on Opening Day to six years in a row. O'Neill finished 3-for-3 with 3 runs, 3 RBIs and 2 walks in the 12-2 victory.

O'Neill was batting .379 after a two-hit game against the Kansas City Royals on April 5.

He then fell into a 3-for-36 funk (.083) before being placed on the IL.

O'Neill was activated after going 2-for-6 in a two-game rehab with Norfolk.

The eight-year veteran has a .245 career average with 111 homers and 288 RBIs in 608 games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2018-23), Boston Red Sox (2024) and Orioles. He had a career-high 34 homers for the Cardinals in 2021 and hit 31 for the Red Sox last season.

Mayo, 23, is 1-for-12 in four games with Baltimore this season. Overall, he is 5-for-53 (.094) in 21 major league games for the Orioles.