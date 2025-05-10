        <
          Nationals release RHP Lucas Sims after another rough outing

          • Field Level Media
          May 10, 2025, 06:56 PM

          The Washington Nationals released reliever Lucas Sims after the right-hander gave up three runs in less than an inning of work in a second consecutive appearance.

          Sims, who turned 31 on Saturday, had a 13.86 ERA in 18 relief appearances this season.

          In parts of nine major league seasons with four teams, including seven seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Sims is 23-19 with a 4.86 ERA in 263 appearances (14 starts).

          In a corresponding move, the Nationals recalled right-hander Zach Brzykcy from Triple-A Rochester.

          Brzykcy, 25, has seven career relief appearances over the past two seasons for the Nationals with a 13.50 ERA.