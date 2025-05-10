Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds placed outfielder Jake Fraley on the injured list with left calf tenderness and activated newly acquired outfielder/first baseman Connor Joe from the IL.

Fraley, 29, is batting .205 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 28 games this season. In seven seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2019-21) and Reds, he is a career .246 hitter with 44 home runs and 165 RBIs in 420 games.

Joe, 32, was acquired in a trade from the San Diego Padres on Friday while he was at Triple-A El Paso. He played just seven games in his first season with his hometown Padres, going hitless in nine at-bats. He was batting .267 in 16 games at El Paso.

In six major league seasons with four different clubs, Joe is a career .241 hitter with 35 home runs and 141 RBIs in 445 games.