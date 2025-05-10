Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Tigers placed right-handed pitcher Casey Mize on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with a left hamstring strain.

The move is retroactive to May 9.

Mize was strong in a 10-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, allowing one earned run with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings. However, late in the outing he reportedly felt a sensation in his hamstring that was originally thought to be due to dehydration.

Mize, 28, was limited to 20 starts last season due to a left hamstring strain, including a stint on the 60-day IL in July and August. He missed most of the 2022 season and all of 2023 due to Tommy John surgery and back surgery.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 MLB draft, Mize is 6-1 this season with a 2.53 ERA in seven starts. He is 15-20 with a 4.13 ERA in 68 games (66 starts) for Detroit.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers recalled right-handed pitcher Chase Lee from Triple-A Toledo.

A sixth-round pick by the Texas Rangers in the 2021 MLB Draft, Lee is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA in 6.1 innings of work across six games for Detroit this season, his first in the majors. He is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in Toledo this season.