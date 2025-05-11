Open Extended Reactions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Aaron Judge celebrated his return to the Sacramento area by hitting two home runs Saturday in a losing effort for the New York Yankees against the Athletics to extend his major league leading total to 14.

Judge is playing in the Sacramento area for the first time since college in New York's first visit to the A's temporary home near California's capital.

Judge was born in Sacramento and grew up not far away in Linden and had many friends and family in the crowd of 12,113 at the minor league park that is hosting the A's.

"It just felt like being home," Judge said after the Yankees' win Friday night. "Any time we play the A's, that's always something that's familiar to me and close to home to me. It was special."

After going 1-for-4 with a walk and two near homers in the series opener, Judge granted A's owner John Fisher his wish Saturday in an 11-7 victory for the home team.

He led off the fourth inning with a homer off JP Sears and then connected again to lead off the sixth against Justin Sterner to the delight of the Yankees fans in attendance, many of whom chanted "MVP! MVP!"

"Not surprising," Yankees starter Carlos Rodon said. "Once again putting on great swings like he always does. Really good player."

The second homer gave Judge 14 on the season and gave him 41 career multihomer games -- fourth most in Yankees history.

Judge leads the majors in batting average (.396), on-base percentage (.486), slugging percentage (.772) homers and RBIs (37).

When the A's announced their plans last season to play in this minor league park, Fisher said he was excited to see what players like Judge could do in a stadium known for offense.

"We're excited to be here for the next three years playing in this beautiful ballpark, but also being able to watch some of the best players in baseball, whether they be Athletics players or Aaron Judge and others launch home runs out of this very intimate, the most intimate ballpark in all of Major League Baseball," he said.

The ball carried well for everyone with the teams combining for six homers -- including a go-ahead, three-run shot by Shea Langeliers for the A's that pitcher Fernando Cruz was shocked carried over the wall.

Cruz said he went to back up home plate, assuming it would be a potential sacrifice fly only to see the ball carry out.

"It's the same for all of us," Cruz said. "It's the same for the other team, the same for me, the same for my other teammates. Just have to come back tomorrow and do the same thing, pitch and locate a little better."

Games at this stadium that had previously been solely used in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League have had a combined 2.75 home runs per game -- up more than 40% from the rate of homers hit last season at the Oakland Coliseum.

"I'm sure as the summer builds up and the heat builds up, the PCL is known for that," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said about the way the ball carries. "I'd be speaking out of turn if I said I knew how this place is going to play throughout. Today was a little different throughout."