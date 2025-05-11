Open Extended Reactions

Houston Astros infielder/outfielder Jose Altuve was not in Sunday's starting lineup against the Cincinnati Reds because of right hamstring tightness.

Altuve departed Saturday's game against the Reds because of the injury, with the team not expected to put its veteran on the injured list as of now.

Astros manager Joe Espada said before Sunday's game that he hopes Altuve can play again either Monday or Tuesday in a home series against the Kansas City Royals.

Altuve, 35, primarily has played in left field for the Astros this season but was back at second base in Saturday's game before leaving in the third inning.

In 37 games this season, Altuve is batting .259 with four home runs and 14 RBIs and has a .682 OPS that is well below his .828 career mark. In 15 seasons, all with the Astros, he is a career .305 hitter with 233 home runs and 826 RBIs in 1,858 games.