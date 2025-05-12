Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks are calling up their top prospect in shortstop Jordan Lawlar, multiple outlets have reported.

Lawlar, the No. 4 overall prospect according to MLB.com, will make the jump from Triple-A Reno, where he batted .336 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 31 RBIs over 37 games this season.

The Athletic, citing an email exchange with Arizona general manager Mike Hazen, noted that Hazen "felt like [Lawlar] was ready to join the club."

Lawlar, the sixth overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, played in 14 games for the Diamondbacks in 2023, recording four hits against 11 strikeouts in 31 at-bats. His 2024 season was limited to just 23 games with Reno, Double-A Amarillo and the ACL Diamondbacks due to injury.

Lawlar could likely move around the infield -- he has proven his ability to play second and third base as well as shortstop -- considering Arizona's $45 million signing of shortstop Geraldo Perdomo during the offseason. Perdomo has batted .292 with five homers, nine doubles and 30 RBIs this year.

"I told Jordan that we signed Perdomo because of him," Hazen said, per The Athletic. "It wasn't to block him off. I want them to be together. This will be a very good team with both of those guys on the same team. I'm not necessarily worried about who the shortstop is."

The Diamondbacks sit in fourth place in the competitive National League West, recently splitting a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arizona opens a three-game road trip to San Francisco before returning home to play the Colorado Rockies.