SEATTLE -- New York Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he was injured in the ninth inning of Monday night's 11-5 win against the Mariners.

Cabrera was injured on an awkward slide when he scored on Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly. He appeared to injure his left leg when he reached back for the plate.

The 26-year-old utilityman was on the ground for several minutes while being tended to by team trainers. He was placed on a stretcher before going into the ambulance.

Cabrera is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs. He is in his fourth MLB season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.