BALTIMORE -- Kody Clemens hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Minnesota Twins capped a doubleheader sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with an 8-6 victory to run their winning streak to 10 games Wednesday.

Minnesota, which trailed 3-0 before rallying for a 6-3 victory in Game 1, fell behind 6-4 in Game 2 before coming back.

The 10-game winning streak is the longest in the majors this season. Minnesota had a double-digit win streak in 2024 as well, winning 12 straight.

The Twins trailed by a run when Willi Castro led off the eighth with a single, stole second and advanced to third on a balk by Yennier Cano (0-3). After a walk to Royce Lewis, Clemens, who is batting .179 on the year, hit a drive to right to give Minnesota the lead.

Kody Funderburk (1-0) won in relief. Cole Sands pitched a perfect ninth for his first save.

The Orioles scored six runs in the third -- thanks largely to a grand slam by Cedric Mullins and a solo shot by Heston Kjerstad -- but managed no further scoring.

Trevor Larnach hit a two-run homer in the second for Minnesota. The Twins led 4-0 before Baltimore's big third inning.

Minnesota outfielder Harrison Bader left the game with left groin tightness. First baseman Ty France didn't play after leaving the opener with a foot issue.

The Orioles scored nine runs in the third inning of the two games Wednesday -- and none in the other 16 innings played.

In the first game, Christian Vazquez hit a three-run home run as part of a four-run fourth inning as the Twins rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Brooks Lee led off the inning with a homer. After a walk and a single, Dean Kremer (3-5) was able to retire the next two batters before Vázquez connected for his first homer of the season.

"We're having fun," Vázquez told reporters after the game. "Good teams do that. Winning teams, they have fun, they back each other and that's very important."

Trevor Larnach added an RBI double in the ninth and ended up on third on an error. Then he scored on a wild pitch.

Brock Stewart (1-0) won in relief. Jhoan Duran pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

Tomoyuki Sugano (4-2) takes the mound for the Orioles against Chris Paddack (1-3) in Thursday's series finale. The Twins have a chance to sweep the season series against Baltimore after taking all three games in Minnesota last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.