The Tampa Bay Rays activated Josh Lowe from the injured list Thursday and placed fellow outfielder Travis Jankowski on the 10-day IL with a left groin strain.

Lowe, 27, has been out of the lineup since going 1-for-2 in the March 28 season opener. He returned to the Rays lineup and batted leadoff in Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lowe is a career .262 hitter with 32 homers and 130 RBIs in 296 games over five seasons with the Rays, who drafted him 13th overall in 2016.

Jankowski, 33, was 0-for-3 when he exited in the seventh inning of a 3-1 loss at Toronto on Wednesday.

He is batting .258 (8-for-31) with two RBIs in 14 games since moving from the Chicago White Sox on April 25.

Jankowski is a career .236 hitter with 11 homers and 98 RBIs in 702 games over 11 seasons with eight teams.

