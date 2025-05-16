Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox acquired right-hander Miguel Castro in a trade with the Houston Astros on Friday.

Castro and infielder Vinny Capra were added to the roster before the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs. Capra was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on Thursday.

To make room on the roster, the White Sox optioned left-hander Jared Shuster to Triple-A Charlotte, and infielder Jacob Amaya was designated for assignment.

The White Sox traded international signing bonus pool money to Houston for Castro, who signed a minor league deal with the Astros on Dec. 29.

The 30-year-old Castro went 3-0 with five saves and a 2.29 ERA in 17 relief appearances with Triple-A Sugar Land this season.

Castro broke into the big leagues with Toronto in 2015. He is 22-28 with a 4.20 ERA in 419 major league games, also playing for Baltimore, Arizona, Colorado and both New York teams.