Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson and Masyn Winn all take Aaron Nola deep as the Phillies starter can't get out of the fourth inning. (0:31)

The Philadelphia Phillies placed right-hander Aaron Nola on the 15-day injured list Friday with a right ankle sprain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Nola was rocked in his last start, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and failing to get out of the fourth inning of an eventual 14-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Speaking Friday, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Nola hurt the ankle doing agility drills before the start against the Cardinals and tried to pitch through it. Thomson said Nola's ankle is improving but the team opted to shut him down and place him on the IL. It doesn't envision him missing much more than the 15 days, Thomson said.

Nola's struggled throughout the season, with a 1-7 mark and a 6.16 ERA.

Righty Daniel Robert was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Nola's spot on the roster.