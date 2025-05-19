Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves reinstated right-hander Spencer Strider from the 15-day injured list on Monday.

The former All-Star went on the IL on April 21 with a strained right hamstring after making just one appearance.

Strider, 26, is expected to return to the rotation Tuesday with a road start against the Washington Nationals.

After missing most of 2024 following Tommy John surgery, Strider made his 2025 debut on April 16 and allowed two runs on five hits in five innings at Toronto. He fanned five, walked one and took the loss in a 3-1 setback.

Strider completed a 65-pitch simulated game last week.

Strider shined in 2023, posting a 20-5 record and a 3.86 ERA in 186⅔ innings while leading the majors with 281 strikeouts in his first All-Star campaign.

He finished fourth in National League Cy Young Award voting that season after placing second in the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year race with an 11-5 record, a 2.67 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 131⅔ innings.

Over parts of five seasons with the Braves, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2020, Strider is 32-11 with a 3.47 ERA in 68 games (55 starts) with 500 strikeouts and 110 walks over 334⅔ innings.