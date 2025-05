Nico Hoerner gives the Cubs an insurance run with an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning vs. the White Sox. (0:21)

The Chicago Cubs are recalling third baseman Matt Shaw from Triple-A Iowa, according to multiple reports.

Shaw, 23, is batting .295 with a 1.119 OPS, five homers, 10 RBIs and 15 runs in his last 11 games with Iowa.

He began the season with Chicago and batted .172 with a homer, three RBIs and 18 strikeouts in 18 games.

The Cubs selected Shaw with the 13th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of the University of Maryland.