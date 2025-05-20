Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox activated right-hander Walker Buehler from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday night's game against the visiting New York Mets.

Buehler had not pitched for the Red Sox since April 26 because of right shoulder issues. He was scratched from his next start and ensuing tests revealed he had bursitis in the shoulder.

Buehler, 30, pitched a three-inning simulated game Thursday and indicated he fared well and was ready to return.

Buehler has started six games during his first season with the Red Sox. He is 4-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 29 strikeouts against nine walks in 33⅔ innings.

Boston optioned right-hander Nick Burdi to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move. The 32-year-old made two appearances and pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings for Boston.

A member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization until signing with Boston as a free agent last December, Buehler has undergone two Tommy John surgeries during his career, and the latter one in 2022 caused him to sit out the 2023 season and make his 2024 debut in May.

Buehler last made it through a full season without issue in 2021 when he made a career-high 33 starts, which led the major leagues that season. He went 16-4 with a 2.47 ERA that season and was selected to the All-Star Game for the second time.

The Dodgers selected Buehler with the 24th pick of the 2015 MLB draft.