Open Extended Reactions

Two days after placing Dylan Crews on the 10-day injured list, the Washington Nationals lost another outfielder Friday with Jacob Young landing on the 10-day IL with a left shoulder AC sprain.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Outfielder Daylen Lile, ranked as Washington's No. 8 prospect by ESPN in May, will take Young's spot on the active roster. The Nationals selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft.

The 22-year-old Lile, who has yet to make his major league debut, entered Friday ranked first in the organization in batting average (.337), OPS (.892), hits (55) and runs (30) in 39 games this season between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester. He also has three home runs and 23 RBIs in 2025.

In parts of four seasons in the minors, Lile is a .273 hitter with 18 home runs, 59 stolen bases, 180 runs and 144 RBIs over 294 games.

Young, 25, is hitting .227 with six RBIs in 41 games this season. Over parts of three seasons with the Nationals, the 2021 seventh-round pick is a .251 hitter with three home runs, 51 stolen bases, 99 runs and 54 RBIs in 224 games.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.