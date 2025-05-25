Tarik Skubal gets the first complete game of his career and finishes with 13 strikeouts in the Tigers' win over the Guardians. (1:16)

DETROIT -- Tarik Skubal gave up two hits and matched a career high with 13 strikeouts in his first professional complete game, Zach McKinstry had a two-run homer in a five-run fourth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-0 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was perfect through five innings and finished with a nearly flawless performance. He had a baserunner for the first time after Will Wilson doubled on the second pitch of the sixth.

Skubal in control once again Sunday was Tarik Skubal's fifth career game with at least 10 strikeouts and no walks, tied for the second most in Tigers history, trailing only Justin Verlander. Tigers history: Most Games with 10 K, 0 BB Pitcher Justin Verlander 6 Tarik Skubal 5 Max Scherzer 5 Mickey Lolich 5 -- ESPN Research

Skubal (5-2) gave up only one more hit and hit one batter with a pitch in a masterful, 94-pitch outing that included just 22 balls. It was the eighth complete game in the major leagues this season and fifth individual shutout.

Guardians starter Logan Allen (2-3) allowed a season-high five runs -- four earned -- five hits and four walks over 3⅔ innings.

Justyn-Henry Malloy led off the fourth with a single and scored on McKinstry's third homer. Javier Baez followed with a double and came home on Gleyber Torres' double. Allen's throwing error allowed Detroit to take a 5-0 lead.

Cleveland kept leadoff hitter Steven Kwan out of the lineup for the first time this season. First baseman Carlos Santana was scratched with tightness in his left leg.