          Tigers ace Tarik Skubal throws 1st CG of MLB career, K's 13

          Tarik Skubal dazzles Guardians with 13-K CG (1:16)

          Tarik Skubal gets the first complete game of his career and finishes with 13 strikeouts in the Tigers' win over the Guardians. (1:16)

          • Associated Press
          May 25, 2025, 06:10 PM

          DETROIT -- Tarik Skubal gave up two hits and matched a career high with 13 strikeouts in his first professional complete game, Zach McKinstry had a two-run homer in a five-run fourth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-0 Sunday to avoid a four-game sweep.

          The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was perfect through five innings and finished with a nearly flawless performance. He had a baserunner for the first time after Will Wilson doubled on the second pitch of the sixth.

          Skubal (5-2) gave up only one more hit and hit one batter with a pitch in a masterful, 94-pitch outing that included just 22 balls. It was the eighth complete game in the major leagues this season and fifth individual shutout.

          Guardians starter Logan Allen (2-3) allowed a season-high five runs -- four earned -- five hits and four walks over 3⅔ innings.

          Justyn-Henry Malloy led off the fourth with a single and scored on McKinstry's third homer. Javier Baez followed with a double and came home on Gleyber Torres' double. Allen's throwing error allowed Detroit to take a 5-0 lead.

          Cleveland kept leadoff hitter Steven Kwan out of the lineup for the first time this season. First baseman Carlos Santana was scratched with tightness in his left leg.