Open Extended Reactions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Athletics manager Mark Kotsay and third baseman Miguel Andujar were ejected from Sunday's game against Philadelphia in the seventh inning for arguing with plate umpire Roberto Ortiz.

The A's, on an 11-game losing streak, took a 3-0 lead in the first inning but were tied 3-3 at the time of the ejections. They went on to a wild 5-4 victory over the Phillies.

Kotsay said something from the dugout after the first pitch from Jesus Luzardo to Andujar, a sweeper near the bottom of the strike zone, was called a strike despite appearing to be outside.

Kotsay came out of the dugout to continue the argument and motioned with an arm at Ortiz following his 15th career ejection, the first for the A's this season. Kotsay then had to make the long walk down the warning track along the third-base side to the clubhouse behind the left-field wall at Sutter Health Park, the team's temporary home for at 2025-28.

"I was more frustrated in the reaction that I got back from the umpire," Kotsay said. "And that's what we kind of talked about, and I made sure that he was aware that I was frustrated with how he treated me. I know he's frustrated with my disagreement in the balls and strikes, which he's perfectly allowed to be, but I think we agree to disagree in that situation."

Andujar took another strike, then struck out swinging on the third pitch. He motioned at Ortiz with an arm and also was tossed.

"For Andujar, he felt the next pitch was in the same location, maybe even a little higher, called for another strike. And then he chased the fastball up," Kotsay said. "So there's a lot of frustration in there and I think that came out and it's OK."

Bench coach Darren Bush took over as acting manager.