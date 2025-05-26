Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Dodgers signed pitcher Chris Stratton on Sunday and immediately put him in the bullpen for their series finale against the New York Mets.

The right-hander wasn't used in a 3-1 loss at Citi Field.

Stratton was released by the Kansas City Royals last Thursday after compiling a 7.94 ERA in 12 appearances spanning 17 innings this season. He gave the Dodgers a fresh, available arm after their relief corps was taxed Friday night in a rain-delayed victory over the Mets that lasted 13 innings.

Bobby Miller was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City and fellow right-hander J.P. Feyereisen was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Miller pitched two innings in relief during Saturday night's 5-2 loss to the Mets after being recalled from the minors earlier in the day. He gave up one run and three hits with one walk.

The 34-year-old Stratton is 41-27 with a 4.63 ERA in 371 games, including 42 starts, over 10 major league seasons with San Francisco (2016-18), the Los Angeles Angels (2019), Pittsburgh (2019-22), St. Louis (2022-23), Texas (2023) and Kansas City (2024-25). He won a World Series title in 2023 with the Rangers.

Touted rookie Roki Sasaki (right shoulder impingement) will begin a throwing progression this week, manager Dave Roberts said.

Meanwhile, right-handed reliever Michael Kopech (right shoulder impingement) pitched a scoreless inning in his latest rehab outing with Triple-A Oklahoma City.