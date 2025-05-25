NEW YORK -- Shohei Ohtani faced hitters for the first time in nearly two years in a live batting practice at Citi Field on Sunday afternoon, a significant step in his return from a second elbow reconstruction surgery.
After a six-pitch warmup, Ohtani threw 22 pitches over five plate appearances to three batters: Dodgers utility man Hyeseong Kim, Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing and Dodgers game-planning and communication coach J.T. Watkins.
Ohtani pitched in front of a group of Dodgers onlookers -- a mix of players, coaches and front office executives -- and dozens of Japanese reporters recording every moment. Dodgers bullpen catcher Hamlet Marte was behind the plate.
Kim batted first and ripped a ground ball back to Ohtani on the fifth pitch of the at-bat. Ohtani smoothly fielded it and simulated a throw to first base. The play drew a loud reaction from teammates. He then struck out Watkins, a 35-year-old former minor leaguer. Rushing, a rookie top prospect, also struck out on a breaking ball.
Kim slammed a line drive down the right-field line in his second at-bat that would have likely resulted in a double, which prompted Ohtani to jokingly ask if Teoscar Hernandez, the Dodgers' right fielder, could have caught it.
Ohtani completed the much-anticipated session by walking Watkins on five pitches. The right-hander appeared pleased as he walked off the field having faced hitters for the first time as a Dodger. The reigning NL MVP hasn't pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23, 2023, when he logged 1⅓ innings for the Los Angeles Angels.
Less than a month later, he underwent his second elbow reconstruction surgery in six years. Two months later, he and the Dodgers agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract that pays Ohtani just $2 million per season and defers the other $680 million. The present value of the contract is estimated to be $460 million.