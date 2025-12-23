Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Left-hander Sean Newcomb and the White Sox agreed Tuesday to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.

The 32-year-old was 2-5 with a 2.73 and two saves in five starts and 43 relief appearances last season for the Boston Red Sox and the Athletics, who acquired him on May 27 for $100,000. He was 2-1 with a 1.75 ERA and a .214 opponents' batting average after the trade.

Newcomb is 30-30 with a 4.20 ERA and four saves in 65 starts and 158 relief outings for Atlanta (2017-22), the Chicago Cubs (2022), the A's (2023-25) and Boston (2025).

Left-hander Ryan Rolison was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.